Marlow: The EU Is a ‘Superstate Engaging in Draconian Censorship’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said the European Union was a superstate engaging in “draconian censorship.”

Host Laura Ingraham said, “Our goal of remaining independent and sovereign is not consistent with the EU goal of a world dominated by international bureaucrats who are just free to ignore the will of the people and squelch free expression.”

Marlow said, “Laura, you were very hip to this ten years ago, there were very few in American commentary who understood what Brexit was all about, but it really was the combination of the EU superstate engaging in draconian censorship, plus the nullification of individual states, nation states in general, and replacing it with this European secular superstate which has failed across the board.”

He continued, “The censorship regime is used to try to stifle political opposition and police, independent media and independent speech. And the immigration laws have created two tiers of justice, one for the aliens and illegal aliens you’ve come there and one for the citizens. This is all designed to reduce what it means to be a citizen. It should offend every person with Western values. And I know you and I are in agreement on this.”

He added, “That’s why they’re going after Musk, because he’s got a free speech platform and he was right to call out the whole EU. The chief of staff to Keir Starmer, the prime minister, he led a censorship effort to try to blackball Breitbart News. It is nonstop there and only the people can rise up and stand up to it.”

