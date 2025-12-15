Marlow: Here Is Why Donald Trump Is Already Attacking Rob Reiner

On Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Rob Reiner.

Marlow said, “My charitable reading is that Trump is coming up with an excuse to talk about all of the crazy stuff that Rob Reiner has said and done…it’s really kind of a mind-blowing list. … I would understand why Trump was very upset about this. … I like when Trump’s a little classier.”

