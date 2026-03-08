‘Just Make F*cking Drones:’ Leftist Streamer Hasan Piker Gives Advice to Suicide Bombers in His Audience

Left-wing streaming personality Hasan Piker told his fans how easy he believes it is to make an explosive drone in a recent live video. “Just make fucking drones,” he suggested, arguing that nobody should be carrying out a “suicide bombing” in this day and age — unless they prefer that method “for the love of the game.”

“I was thinking about this with, like, the Afghanistan, the Taliban, Pakistan, fight that was taking place. And I was really thinking about this, you really don’t need suicide bombing anymore,” Piker told his audience during a recent Twitch livestream.

Watch Below:

In continuing his rant riddled with the word “like,” the left-wing streamer added, “Like, the Taliban guy was like, ‘Oh, you have nuclear arms but we have, like, suicide bombers, like, we’ll just blow up your country with suicide bombers,’ and it’s like, you really don’t need that anymore in drone warfare.”

As he spoke, Piker displayed footage of Iranian drones hitting targets around the Gulf in response to the U.S.-led airstrikes against high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“You don’t need that at all,” Piker, who has over 3 million followers on Twitch, insisted. “Just make fucking drones.”

“You can purchase them in the online marketplace, like, China literally sells, like, explosive ordnance delivery mechanisms that you can put to a DJI drone that you can purchase, like, at virtually no significant cost in comparison to, like, sophisticated equipment that you need to put together,” he said.

“So, I guess, like, you kind of, at that point, you’re doing that [suicide bombing] for the love of the game, right?” Piker asked his fans. “Like you’re doing suicide bombing just for the love of the game, ’cause, like, you wanna keep it old school? Is that what it is?”

In responding to a fan who asked, “Why is bro saying that?” Piker replied, “I’m just saying, it’s, like, insane.”

“I mean, this is basically — this is functionally what you could get away with if you facilitated, like, a somewhat difficult to pull off, suicide bombing strike, right?” he added. “And instead, you’re just using a shot-head drone that’s, like, what? Ten thousand dollars?”

Piker’s remarks sparked concern among social media users, many of whom tagged the FBI in their posts reacting to the 34-year-old’s livestream.

New York City Council Member Vickie Paladino also chimed in, asserting in a Tuesday X post that Piker “is telling his followers to make suicide drones.”

“Hasan also said that America deserved 9/11 and has hosted Houthi terrorists on his stream,” Paladino added, sharing photos of Piker “hanging out” with Democratic Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and a “current city councilman.”

Piker responded to Paladino on X, writing, “Be on the lookout for a defamation suit councilwoman!”

As Breitbart News reported, Piker went on an expletive-laced rant in 2019, in which he stated, “America deserved 9/11, dude. Fuck it, I’m saying it.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.