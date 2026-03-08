Rosanna Arquette Slams Quentin Tarantino for Using the ‘N-Word’ in Films: ‘It’s Just Racist and Creepy’

Actress Rosanna Arquette is ripping famed director Quentin Tarantino for is “racist and creepy” use of the “N-Word” in his movies. Arquette told the Times U.K. that for some reason, Tarantino has been given a “hall pass” to use the disparaging word in his films. But she is “over it.”

The actress, who appeared in Tarantino’s acclaimed film, Pulp Fiction, which she called “It’s iconic, a great film on a lot of levels,” but she now seems to feel it is past time for Tarantino to end the use of the word, the Hollywood Reporter wrote.

“Personally I am over the use of the N-word — I hate it,” she exclaimed. “I cannot stand that he has been given a hall pass. It’s not art, it’s just racist and creepy.”

One of the worst examples of a Tarantino film’s use of the N-Word is in his 2012 film, Django Unchained, which stars Jamie Fox as an escaped slave. The word is used a whopping 110 times in the old west, period piece.

The excessive use of the word brought director Spike Lee to blast Django Unchained over the use of the word. He told Vibe magazine that ““it’s disrespectful to my ancestors. That’s just me. … I’m not speaking on behalf of anybody else.”

Lee also said he has a “definite problem with Quentin Tarantino’s excessive use of the N-word,” after the release of Tarantino’s 1997 film, Jackie Brown.

But Tarantino has stubbornly insisted that he will never change anything just because of the criticism.

“They think I should soften it, that I should lie, that I should massage. I would never do that when it comes to my characters,” he said in 2013.

“I believe in what I’m doing wholeheartedly and passionately,” he said, adding that “It’s my job to ignore” the critics.

Last year, Jamie Foxx told radio shockjock Howard Stern that the use of the N-Word was imperative. After reading the script, Foxx said he fully understood the point of the movie, despite the use of the word. He added that “That’s what it was at that time, nigger and all of those terrible things with what was happening. I said, ‘But what I do see is that he’s a hero,'” Foxx said of the Django character.

Taratino also noted that the script was hard for Leonardo Di Caprio because his character used the N-Word so often.

“Yeah, they got nervous,” Tarantino said of the film and crew. “Even for Leo, it was tough because Leo had to say nigger a whole lot. And Leo, his best friend is Q-Tip,” the director said.

However, Foxx said he didn’t worry about people turning against him and the film over use of the word.

“Well, here was the thing. Here was the thing. I knew that wasn’t going to happen because it was too many too many titans in there. Samuel Jackson, Leo, me, uh, Quinton, Kristoff. It’s too many to get it wrong,” he exclaimed.

Foxx went on, saying, “But Leo had a problem. He was like, ‘Fuck.’ He was saying the words, ‘Fuck, man, pal. I can’t.’ And Samuel Jackson, ‘Hey mother fucker, you say that shit. It’s just another Tuesday with these mother fuckers. Fuck these mother fuckers.’ I was like, ‘Oh shit. Hey, this just another Tuesday. I don’t give a fuck.'”

The star noted that after Jackson urged everyone not to worry about the. language and violence in the film, everyone loosened up, especially Di Caprio.

Watch the whole interview:

