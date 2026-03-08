President Donald Trump said Sunday he will not sign any other bills until the SAVE America Act is passed and election integrity is secured.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also praised election integrity activist Scott Presler for his work to get the act across the finish line, noting it is widely supported among voters.

The president also made it clear he wants the best version passed, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and voter identification:

Great Job by hard working Scott Pressler on Fox & Friends talking about using the Filibuster, or Talking Filibuster, in order to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, an 88% issue with ALL VOTERS. It must be done immediately. It supersedes everything else. MUST GO TO THE FRONT OF THE LINE. I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed, AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION – GO FOR THE GOLD: MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. & PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP: NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS EXCEPT FOR MILITARY – ILLNESS, DISABILITY, TRAVEL: NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS: NO TRANSGENDER MUTILIZATION FOR CHILDREN! DO NOT FAIL!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump has been urging Republican lawmakers to pass the act, saying it is something they “must do,” and, “This is a Country Defining fight for the Soul of our Nation!” according to Breitbart News.

The outlet continued:

A February 25-26 Harvard-Harris poll of 1,999 registered voters found overwhelming bipartisan support for the SAVE America Act. Of the respondents, 71 percent support the SAVE America Act, including the requirements of proof of citizenship to register, voter ID, states to boot noncitizens off the voter rolls, and states to share voter rolls with the Department of Homeland Security. The Save Act has support from 91 percent of Republicans, 50 percent of Democrats, and 69 percent of independents.

Trump recently told Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) he wants the act on his desk before he will make an endorsement in the Texas Senate race.

“As Trump has not made an endorsement and still seems to be weighing the decision, all eyes turn to Cornyn and Senate GOP leadership to see whether they take action on the SAVE America Act, which has robust bipartisan support among registered voters,” the Breitbart News noted.

In February, Presler, who is the founder and executive director of Early Vote Action, said, “If we don’t change the way that we vote and fight fire with the gosh darn flame thrower, well, we’re going to keep losing elections.”