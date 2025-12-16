Exclusive: Georgia State Sen. Colton Moore Calls for Citizenship, English Language Requirements to Get Commercial Drivers License

On Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Georgia State Senator Colton Moore talked about driver’s licenses.

Moore said, “If you can’t speak English, you shouldn’t have a CDL…and you ought to be an American citizen.”

