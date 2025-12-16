Fetterman: ‘Makes a Lot of Sense’ to Seize, Block Sanctioned Tankers, Iran, China, Russia Are Involved

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that the blocking and seizing of sanctioned oil tankers around Venezuela “makes a lot of sense,” and sanctioned oil is helping countries like Iran and China and Russia are involved with the illicit oil trade as well.

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “So, we heard from the president today, he kind of expanded the circle here and said, it’s not just about drugs, it’s about oil, and they are a terror — the whole regime, the whole country is a foreign terror organization, a total and complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers going in and out until they return what they stole from us. What did they steal and what do you make of this?”

Fetterman answered, “Iran is involved on that and Russia’s involved on that and China as well, too. A lot of those things — that’s sanctioned oil right now. And those are the kinds of funds that support regions — like in Iran as well, too. And now, absolutely, right now, it’s not a plan to, like, a land war and invade Venezuela and that, but seizing those kinds of oil tankers — and it’s undeniable that that’s oil that’s going to support Iran, and those are the kinds of funds that are used [for] all kinds of illicit things with terrorism. So, for me, it makes a lot of sense, at least with what I’ve seen.”

