MS NOW’s Dilanian: People ‘Just Starting’ to See There Are Violent Left Extremists, L.A. Plot Is ‘Serious’ But ‘Convenient Narrative’ for Trump

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Katy Tur Reports,” MS NOW Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian stated that “people are just starting to come to terms with the idea that there are left-wing extremists who believe in violence in this country.” And the foiling of a terror plot in Los Angeles was the foiling of a “serious” plan, but “also a very convenient narrative, though, for the Trump administration, which is putting a lot of focus on what they call left-wing extremist groups.”

Dilanian stated that the plot in Los Angeles “was a serious plot. A lot of resources from the FBI went into this. It’s also a very convenient narrative, though, for the Trump administration, which is putting a lot of focus on what they call left-wing extremist groups.”

He added that we saw left-wing violence with the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson “and all this outpouring of support on the left for that, which shocked a lot of mainstream Americans. But there’s clearly a current in our political discourse of people, on both the left and the right — but we’ve known about the right for a long time, but people are just starting to come to terms with the idea that there are left-wing extremists who believe in violence in this country. And, of course, this administration wants to highlight those people and not the other side, but it is a significant problem that the FBI is trying to come to grips with, Katy.”

