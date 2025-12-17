Exclusive: HUD Secretary Turner Says Foreign Born, Illegal Aliens Putting ‘Tight Strain’ on Housing, Details Steps Taken to Fix

On Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner talked about illegal immigration.

Turner said, “It’s putting a very tight strain on our housing market, on housing affordability.”

He added that there have been steps taken to get more data to identify illegal immigrants in housing and cut housing benefits for them.

