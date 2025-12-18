Carville: ‘Charlie Kirk Was Not a Pimple on Rob Reiner’s Ass’

Thursday on the “Politicon” podcast, Democratic strategist James Carville said Charlie Kirk “was not a pimple” on filmmaker Rob Reiner’s ass.

While discussing Reiner’s legacy, Carville said, “Charlie Kirk, there was this thing, some kindergarten teachers forwarded some things he said about women. I would urge anybody to look at that. And they fired, you know, fired him. Okay, I’m sorry, I don’t want anybody to get shot. He had young kids. I hate that, but Charlie Kirk was not a pimple on Rob Reiner’s ass when it comes to influence, and it comes to impact when it comes to anything else. I don’t want to say anything bad but for God sakes don’t compare Charlie Kirk to Rob Reiner. That’s not fair.”

Co-host Al Hunt said, “And, you know, being the son of the legend, as we learned in politics in other places is not easy. And there are a lot who really don’t do very well. And Rob Reiner, amazingly, actually surpassed his father, and his father was a legend. But, it was just, it was it’s a tragic ending. But what, as you suggested, what an extraordinary life.”

Carville said, “There is one thing we know mental heath and drug addiction it is everywhere.”

