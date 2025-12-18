Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Giving Military Checks So They Do What He Wants

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said President Donald Trump’s plan to give bonus checks to active military members was to ensure they do what he wants.

Wednesday night, Trump said, “Tonight, I am also proud to announce that more than 1,450,000 — think of this —1,450,000 military service members will receive a special, we call ‘warrior dividend,’ before Christmas, a warrior dividend in honor of our nation’s founding in 1776. We are sending every soldier $1,776. Think of that, and the checks are already on the way. Nobody understood that one until about 30 minutes ago.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “The one thing I’ll give him credit is bonus to troops and giving them $1700.”

Goldberg said, “Let’s see if they get the check. I want to see if they get it first.”

Griffin continued, “Listen, coming off the government shutdown and the delay that they all had — they got back pay — but people need help. But all Americans need help right now and just a handout isn’t the answer. Smart policies are the answer.”

Goldberg interjected, “And what he’s doing now is he’s thinking, if I make sure the soldiers have what they need they’ll back me and what I want.”

