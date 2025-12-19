Thune: We Should Shift from Mediation to Pressuring Russia

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Senate Majority Leader Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said that he thinks the United States should shift from mediation talks to more pressure on Russia.

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 1:40] “Ukraine, President Zelensky is saying he would like the U.S. to move from mediation talks to pressuring Moscow. Do you agree?”

Thune answered, “I do share that view. I’m very sympathetic to the president, his team, to Secretary Rubio, Secretary Hegseth, and others who are on the frontlines of a lot of these discussions and negotiations. But I think anything that we can put in the president’s toolbox that gives him additional leverage in dealing with the Russians is a good thing. And there are a couple of bills that have been hanging around up here for a while. One on Russia sanctions, it’s a bill that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and others have put out, it’s got, like, 85 co-sponsors in the Senate, Democrat and Republican. And as soon as the president and his team feel like that’s a useful tool for them, we’re anxious to move on it. But I just think you want to have as many tools as you can at your disposal. When you’re dealing with leaders like Vladimir Putin, who understands nothing but strength, you have to project strength. And I think the peace through strength approach the president has taken all around the world is paying huge dividends, and the jury is still out in Russia and Ukraine, but I’m hopeful there that his approach to this is going to be something that ultimately gets us to a peaceful outcome.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett