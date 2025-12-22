Dem Rep. Sherman: Going After Tankers May Be Legal, But I Worry We’ll Turn Venezuela ‘Into a Failed State’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) said that there may be a legal justification to go after some Venezuelan oil tankers, but he is worried “that we’re going to turn Venezuela into another American military involvement or into a failed state.”

Sherman said, “Well, there may be legal justification to go after this one tanker, but this started as if we were focused on drugs. And we quickly learned that that was just a ruse. Because while Trump has murdered the mules, he has liberated the kingpins, including Juan Hernandez, who was serving 45 years in prison for importing, I think it’s 400 tons of cocaine into the United States. So, we saw this as if it [were] drugs. Now it appears to be an attempt to either economically strangle Cuba, Venezuela, or both. And, usually, that doesn’t turn out well.”

He added, “My concern would be that we’re going to turn Venezuela into another American military involvement or into a failed state. We’d all like to see the end of Maduro. But I’m not sure that Trump has a logical plan to get there that doesn’t involve very substantial risks.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett