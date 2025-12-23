FBN’s McDowell: White House, Congress Must ‘Stop Giving Handouts’ Like Farmer ‘Welfare’, Checks for Kids

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Fox Business in Depth: The Path to Prosperity,” Fox Business host Dagen McDowell stated that the White House and Congress “need to stop giving handouts” and “the welfare for farmers” and “$1,000 checks for kids and the IRAs” are examples of handouts with the former being a form of stimulus as well.

After saying that Republicans in Congress should promote their own laws more, McDowell added, [relevant remarks begin around 5:30] “And also, they need to stop giving handouts out of the White House and out of Congress. The supersized Obamacare subsidies, that is a — that’s stimulus, the welfare for farmers, stimulus. The $1,000 checks for kids and the IRAs.”

After fellow Fox Business host Larry Kudlow defended the IRA program, McDowell countered, “But it’s borrowed money. It’s borrowed taxpayer money, Larry.” She later stated that she thinks that it’ll be another entitlement and universal basic income.

