GOP Rep. Hunt: ‘Time Is Ticking’ for Maduro, We Have Plan to ‘Force the Outcome’ We Want

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) stated that the Trump administration has a plan to ratchet up pressure to “force the outcome that we want” in Venezuela and time is running out for Maduro.

Hunt stated that “time is ticking” for Maduro, and the administration is ensuring “that these regimes are not going to have the money to afford terror, the money to afford fentanyl pouring into our borders, the money to afford killing and maiming, arbitrarily, our children here in this country. … We saw how the Iran conflict worked out…I think we’re going to see the same thing with Venezuela. We have to let the cake bake and let this team operate. They know exactly what they are doing, but they are keeping us out of these endless wars, and they are suffocating the enemies of this country financially. That’s exactly how we should have been fighting these wars for decades.”

He added, “I’ve been involved in some of these briefings and I’ve also been involved in drawn-out wars and I’ve also been involved with people that want to see the end of this country. … I will never talk about classified information, obviously, publicly, but I will tell you that there certainly is a plan in place and we are ratcheting up the heat, at the right time, at the right place, strategically, that’s going to force the outcome that we want. And then, oh, by the way, we’ve got some oil as well.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett