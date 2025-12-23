John Kennedy Calls for Second ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Tuesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) encouraged his Republican colleagues to try to pass another reconciliation bill.

He deemed it “another Big Beautiful Bill,” which he said would address housing costs, healthcare and the cost of living.

“I think statistically, except for two off-year elections, the party, in this case the Democrats, opposite the party of the president — President Trump, of course, is a Republican — always does well in the midterms,” Kennedy explained. “So, the odds are against us. But that doesn’t mean that we are a smoked turkey. We have accomplished a lot in the One Big Beautiful Bill, and it’s going to kick in the first of the year and it’s going to help. But I don’t think we should stop. We passed the One Big Beautiful Bill without any Democratic votes under what we call reconciliation.”

He continued, “We don’t need Democratic votes to do it again and a third time. And unless you think there is some kind of award for being dumb, it’s just foolish for us to not pass another Big Beautiful Bill to address the cost of housing and healthcare, the cost of living. And for the life of me, I don’t understand why we are not doing that. It’s been five months since we passed the One Big Beautiful Bill.”

