Khanna: ‘We’re Getting Republican Support’ to Hold AG Bondi in Contempt

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said Democrats were “getting Republican support” to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt.

Host Jen Psaki said, “What can be done? This is bipartisan you have you Thomas Massie, others you know where these documents are, you’ve called for them to be released. What can be done to get them at this point?”

Khanna said, “We need you and others covering this. Look, this started out as something intellectual for me. It became and has become very personal. I’ve seen and spent so much time with these survivors. It is one of the greatest scandals in American history. When this comes out, there are 1200 victims and many men who were abused. And, you know, they preyed on working class girls. They preyed on girls who were vulnerable. But what we are going to do is hold her in contempt, and she’s going to have a $5,000 fine every day that those documents don’t get released. We’re getting Republican support for that. But we also are planning to bring the survivors back to the Capitol, and some of them are willing to come to the Capitol, and they’re going to continue to put the pressure. The interesting thing is there’s so many Republicans, MAGA influencers, who are just appalled by Pam Bondi and who want these documents out. I think they thought this would go away because we’re coming to Christmas and the holidays. Massie and I are not going to let it go away and the country is not going to abandon these survivors.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN