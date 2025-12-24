Biggs: Some Spots on Border in AZ Need Wall, Help From Locals, AZ Still Top for Trafficking Even with Huge Improvement

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) stated that there has been a nearly 100% improvement on the border, but there are “certain spots where there [are] no border security walls or fences or very little help from some of the local folks there.” And “Arizona still is the number one human trafficking and drug trafficking corridor.”

Biggs said, “[I]t’s night and day. There were places I could go, and we could see hundreds of people crossing in an hour or so. And so you don’t get anything like that. It’s not perfect, because we have certain spots where there [are] no border security walls or fences or very little help from some of the local folks there. And I can just — I can tell you that Arizona still is the number one human trafficking and drug trafficking corridor. But by and large, Todd, it is such a dramatic improvement.”

He continued, “It’s not accurate to say that it’s not — it’s almost 100% improvement. Is it perfect? No. Not yet. It’s never going to be perfect because it is a massive border, and you actually have people in America that are trying to aid and abet some of these people coming across.”

