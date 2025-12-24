Dem Rep. McIver: New Jersey ICE Facility ‘Should Be Closed’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) said Delaney Hall ICE detention center should be shut down.

Host Alicia Menendez said, “Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, attempted to visit Delaney Hall back in May. What should have been a routine visit turned into a skirmish after the lawmakers attempted to intervene and prevent Mayor Baraka from being arrested. Congresswoman McIver was later charged with assault. Today was her first time returning to Delaney Hall since that scuffle.”

McIver said, “We went there because there was a death there, a 41 year old Mr. Brutus from Haiti died in 24 hours of being, you know, brought to that facility. And so we had a lot of questions. We wanted to know what was going on, what happened and so we decided to return there, along with many other complaints that we continue to receive about this detention center.”

She added, “I want people to know is that this facility should be closed. We have seen time after time that this facility has had incidents even leading back a couple of months ago when they had an entire riot because detainees were not receiving food and detainees escaped from that location. And now, fast forward months later, we see that they have a death that occurred in their facility. This facility should be closed. They should not be operating.”

