Crockett: ‘It’s Not Good to Have a Con Man as the Commander-in -Chief’

Friday on CNN’s “All In,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said voters were “understanding that it’s not good to have a con man as the commander-in-chief.”

Discussing President Donald Trump’s tariffs, Crockett said, “I think it’s because people finally understand that these are taxes that we’re paying for, right. Like, and I don’t think, especially if you’re a traditional Republican, you usually are anti-tax. So the idea that, you know, you’ve got this Republican president and all he’s doing is adding taxes for people at a time when they’re struggling.”

She added, “Then he continues to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to give you a refund check for the tariffs.’ And I just want to remind people that he had promised people that they were going to get a $5,000 check when it came to DOGE. And, well, those checks never arrived. And then he announced that there would be tariff checks. And well, those checks too haven’t arrived. And then he announced that he was going to do something for our service members. I don’t know if those checks are arriving or not, but he claimed that it was out of the tariffs, and yet again, it was not going to be out of the tariffs. He was going to take more money that had already been designated and appropriated specifically for our service members, and just readjust the pocket of money that it was coming from. So, I mean, I think that people are understanding that it’s not good to have a con man as the commander-in-chief, and people are frustrated because they know that the cost of everything is going up.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN