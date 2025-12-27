GOP Rep. Cammack: Congress Needs to Vote on Any Further Africa Action

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) said that she hopes extremists will be deterred by the strikes in Nigeria, “But if they don’t, I do think that Congress needs to take the step of declaring, or at least taking the vote to declare, because we don’t want to see more unilateral action out of the administration, whether it’s Republican or Democrat.”

Host Cheryl Casone asked, “Congresswoman, your reaction to these new strikes in Nigeria. The president had warned the Nigerian government ahead of time, and, apparently, that government agreed that these strikes were the best move. But do you worry about further military actions in Africa?”

Cammack answered, “I, of course, am always concerned about increased escalation, no matter where this is taking place in the world. And, of course, Africa, as we have seen, has been a hotbed for increased radicalism and extremism, and so I think this was a shot across the bow that, hopefully, they will take heed to. But if they don’t, I do think that Congress needs to take the step of declaring, or at least taking the vote to declare, because we don’t want to see more unilateral action out of the administration, whether it’s Republican or Democrat. That is an Article I authority. And so, I would love to see Congress more engaged in this type of activity moving forward.”

