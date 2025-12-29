NYT’s Mara Gay: Somali Community ‘Being Scapegoated’ to Placate Far Right

New York Times writer Mara Gay said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the Somali population in Minnesota is “being scapegoated” to placate the far right.

Host Jonathan Lemire said, “Last week, the Republican led House Oversight Committee expanded its investigation into the Medicaid fraud allegations there in Minnesota.”

He added, “This is a story that’s really gained a lot of traction among conservative media members, among MAGA folks online, including members of the Trump administration. Vice President JD Vance was posting about it the other day. There’s a lot we don’t know here just yet, but it does, it gives off at least a sense, and we’ll see where the facts take us, but at least we can safely say this, it seems like Republicans are eager to be talking about something else and a lot of the bad news surrounding the president right now.”

Gay said, “First of all, if there is fraud there that should be fully investigated, no matter where it is, whether it’s in a Democratic led state, a Republican led state. I mean, let’s pull back. so absolutely, it should be investigated. The question is, you know, why is this a priority and a different kind of way? The politicization of the DOJ and the FBI is undeniable. So whether they are reliable narrators is is the big question. And this is what happens when you weaponize and politicize federal agencies that are not meant to be, you know, politicized. I think the American people are right to ask the question, well, can we trust you? And that’s a sad thing to say as an American.”

She added, “Let’s recall, too, that there’s also other scandals in other states. For example, the Mississippi welfare scandal. This is not unique to politics. Americans know that. But of course, the other factor here is that because it looks like the Somali population in Minnesota, the Somali immigrant population may have been involved in some way, that people are being scapegoated. And that community is being scapegoated in a way that certainly serves the far right. And so that’s also something to keep an eye on. And that’s inappropriate. Absolutely.”

