Cuccinelli: Unless We Shrink Government, We’ll See Fraud Like in Minnesota

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli discussed fraud in Minnesota and stated that “until we shrink government truly, it’s going to be hard to police large-scale fraud like this” before it gets going.

Cuccinelli stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:10] “[W]hen you’ve got government pumping out money, and, let’s face it, printing money to pump it out this fast, which is what causes inflation, you can’t police it at this level, effectively. In Minnesota, the Democrat hierarchy didn’t want to police it. And, at the federal level, they were unable to, for many years. It’s taken the kind of aggressiveness that only a President Trump brings to the table to finally start cracking down on this, but it’s been going on for many, many years. And until we shrink government truly, it’s going to be hard to police large-scale fraud like this on the front end, which is what American taxpayers deserve, is cutting this off before it gets going, not trying to recapture a bunch of money that’s found its way back to Somalia, which we’ll, of course, never recover.”

He added that “Until you’re vetting this on the front end, and, again, you can’t do that if you have 72 hours to decide to vote if you’re in Congress, and you also can’t do it if you’re spending money at the scale and level, on a bipartisan basis, that Washington is spending money at, … we’re going to see more of this.”

