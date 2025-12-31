Khanna: California’s Budget Needs to Be Audited Over Fraud, Waste

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that California should have its budget audited, and “It was the governor’s own inspector general who said that there are billions of dollars of fraud and waste.”

Khanna said, “Well, look, it’s a serious report. It was the governor’s own inspector general who said that there are billions of dollars of fraud and waste. And I heard about it from people in my district. They were saying, Ro, you’re calling for higher taxes, we’re maybe happy to pay those higher taxes, but we want to know — higher taxes on the very wealthy, I should clarify — but we want to know that that tax dollar is not going to get wasted. And there was fraud and waste with COVID. There’s been fraud and waste on some of the eligibilities of these programs. There’s been fraud and waste on some of these infrastructure programs.”

He continued, “So all I said is I’m going to work…on a bipartisan basis on the Oversight Committee to understand what that budget is, it should be audited, and make sure we’re getting rid of fraud and waste, whether it’s in California or whether it’s in a red state. This should not be a political issue, and it has nothing to do against any particular Democratic politician or Republican politician. It’s making sure that the American people get the receipts for what they’re paying.”

