CNN’s Phillip: GOP Didn’t Make Fraud an Issue Against Walz in ’24, That’s Their Fault, Not Media

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip argued that Republicans didn’t make fraud in Minnesota “a top-priority issue when they were running against Tim Walz last year” and so that’s their fault, not the fault of the media.

Phillip stated that “there has actually been investigative journalism done on this topic by newspapers in Minneapolis, by The New York Times. Those investigations have resulted in charges. Those investigations have produced actual proof of fraud.”

CNN Political Commentator and Republican strategist Brian Todd then cut in to respond, “Here’s a question: Did we pay enough attention, did we at this network pay enough attention to whether Tim Walz was rooting out enough fraud in the Medicaid program?”

Phillip responded, “Hey, listen, we wrote about it when Tim Walz was running for vice president.”

Todd then cut in to ask, “Did we shine a big enough light on it? Did other networks shine a big enough light on it?”

Phillip got interrupted before she could answer Todd, but later added, “I think you can also acknowledge, first of all, these allegations were there when Tim Walz was running for [vice] president. Republicans were running campaigns against him and…did not make this a top-priority issue when they were running against Tim Walz last year. So, that’s on you.”

Todd responded, “That’s a mistake. Totally.”

Phillip added, “That’s not on everybody else.”

