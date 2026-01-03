Dem Rep. Strickland: Maduro Ouster a Distraction Because Dems Will Talk About J6 on Tuesday

On MS NOW on Saturday, Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-WA) stated that the capture of Nicolas Maduro is designed from the fact that Democrats “have a lot of big issues that the American people care about, their healthcare, the economy, the Epstein files, and we’ll be talking about January 6,” when Congress reconvenes.

Strickland said, “I think it was mentioned by one of your earlier speakers that Donald Trump is transactional, what he wants is access to those oil reserves. At the same time, this is also a big distraction. Look at the timing of this. We go back in session on Tuesday. We are going to talk about the Affordable Care Act premiums. We’re going to talk about January 6, the Epstein files, the economy, all those things that are so important to the American people, and, what a coincidence, this happens.”

Later, she added, “[I]t also is not a surprise of the timing. We’re going back to Congress next week, we have a lot of big issues that the American people care about, their healthcare, the economy, the Epstein files, and we’ll be talking about January 6, which is kind of ironic here, because…Maduro, he actually did steal two elections. And Donald Trump tried to do that on January 6, but he failed.”

