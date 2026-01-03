Gallego: Arizona’s Safer With Maduro Out, But We Need a Plan for What’s Next

On Saturday’s “Fox News Live,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said that his state is safer with Maduro out of power, but we shouldn’t be occupying Venezuela or fighting for oil, Congress should have been consulted, and there needs to be a plan for what happens next.

Host Mike Emanuel asked, “Senator, you represent a border state. Isn’t Arizona safer with Nicolas Maduro out of power?”

Gallego answered, “Absolutely. We’re safer also when the president didn’t pardon the former president of Honduras, who was also a drug dealer. Point being, is there [are] a lot of ways for us to do this. But the most important thing is, don’t avoid the Constitution, don’t avoid Congress and asking for permission, especially when you’re going through these types of situations where you’re going to send…men and women into war. This is a problem that the president should have come and talked to us and worked with us, but not to the point where we are going to go to war at this point. And he didn’t even bother. And people are going to understand this is an illegal war, people do not want us to occupy — Americans do not want to occupy Venezuela. We don’t want to go to war again for…oil.”

Gallego added that he’s unsure if Maduro’s ouster will reduce the number of drugs crossing the border from Venezuela, and most of the drugs go to Europe.

Gallego further stated that he supports the sanctions on Maduro and declaring narcos as narcoterrorists, but Congress should have been consulted and not having an end result in mind for the operation doesn’t make us safer.

