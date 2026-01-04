Rubio: There’s Not a War in Venezuela, Maduro’s Capture was a ‘Law Enforcement Function’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. arrest of Venezuela’s leader Nicolás Maduro was a “law enforcement function.”

Rubio said, “There’s not a war. I mean, we are at war against drug trafficking organizations and not a war against Venezuela. We are enforcing American laws with regards to oil sanctions. We have sanction entities. We go to court, we get a warrant and seize those boats with oil and that will continue, and we will continue to reserve the rights to take strikes against the drug boats that are bringing drugs toward the United States that are being operated by transnational criminal organizations including the cartel, of course, the leader of that cartel is now in U.S. Custody and facing U.S. justice in the Southern District of New York and that’s Nicolas Maduro. We made big progress in that regard.”

He added, “This was an essence at its core, a law enforcement function. Okay. The Department of Justice dating back in the Biden administration that had a $25 million reward for his capture. And so we have a reward for his capture, but we’re not going to enforce it. That’s the difference between President Trump and everybody else. All these it’s easy to make a wanted poster and say $50 million for the capture of Maduro, but no one takes that seriously because you’re not going to do with anything about it. President Trump did something about it.”

