Navy Sec Phelan: Maduro Capture ‘a Master Class in Precision Execution’

Navy Secretary John Phelan praised the effort to capture Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro during this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America.”

He called it “a master class in precision execution.”

“So when the media tells you how awful your country is, I want you to remember, Maduro is coming here alive,” host Trey Gowdy said. “He is actually presumed innocent. He’ll have a defense attorney and he’ll have a jury trial, and that is more than he ever gave others. Joining us now is Navy Secretary, John Phelan. Welcome to you, Mr. Secretary. Thank you for your service to our country. Give us your overall impression on what was accomplished in Venezuela.”

Phelan replied, “You know, it was a master class in precision execution, and just an incredible operation. I don’t think people really understand the complexity of it. It was a great joint force effort. And, you know, it couldn’t have been more successful.”

Gowdy said, “You know, I had the pleasure of actually being with the President last night, again this morning, and we — all of us, are in awe of what our military can do and the bravery of our men and women. To a person, when someone came to the table to congratulate him, he deflected the praise. It is not just our weaponry, it is the bravery, the courage of our men and women in uniform. It really is staggering.”

Phelan replied, “Yes. No, look, I think you know, President Trump and Secretary Hegseth has mentioned before, and I always say he has the troops’ backs and I think it was really a truly impressive operation.”

“I was actually at Roosevelt Roads, the Puerto Rican base that has been shut down for 20 years, and I watched our Marine Corps, in basically three-and- a-half months turn that into a fully operational base, a joint base, candidly with the Air Force and the other services where a lot of sorties were run from and I couldn’t be prouder of the joint force, and of our Marines and the Navy and the job that they did and I think you know, as I say to all of them Bravo Zulu!” he continued. “Well done.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor