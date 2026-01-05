Wasserman Schultz: We ‘Swapped One Head of the Snake for Another’ in Venezuela

Monday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said the United States “swapped one head of the snake for another” by removing Nicolás Maduro and allowing his vice president Delcy Rodriguez to become the interim president.

Wasserman Schultz said, “My focus is on my community here in South Florida who are absolutely elated at the removal and departure, finally, of Maduro. But and I have spent a lot of time over the last few days talking directly with leaders in our community and a a significant worry. We’re kind of moving to cautious optimism and now even closer to real concern that all that has happened is that the cronies from the moderate regime are in charge, that now, actually, Trump seems to have recognized, which is the first time that’s happened that recognized a regime official as the head of Venezuela. Even though he’s saying that he is going to be running Venezuela and that political prisoners have not been released and and worst of all, things seem to be getting worse in Venezuela.”

She continued, ” I said in my statement, Maduro committed crimes against humanity. He was a narco criminal that was under U.S. indictment but the problem is de Estado, who is also helping to lead this this new regime, new phase of the regime is also an indicted criminal with with the $25,000 bounty on his head. So, I mean, we seem to have swapped one head of the snake for another.”

She added, “We have time to help them transition to the rightful elected leaders, or at least establish a process. But Donald Trump isn’t even mentioning the word democracy. He’s not mentioning the possibility of transition to democracy. And he’s left the regime with indicted leaders in charge.”

