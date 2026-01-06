Carville: Democrats Are ‘Going to Have a Massive Win in November’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Democratic strategist James Carville predicted Democrats will “have a massive win” in the November midterms.

Carville said, “He knows he is going to lose in November. He’s saying the Democrats are going — and of course, the Democrats are going to investigate you. Why wouldn’t they? It’s closing in on him. And what I’m fearful of, and I think everybody should be, today it’s Venezuela, I don’t know, now they’re talking about Greenland and Mexico, but who knows what they’ll do to try to save him and try to get between the Epstein scandal and Donald Trump, which is going to be hard to do.”

He added, “Look at every election we’ve had. Look at every poll. Look at where Trump is. We’re going to have a massive win in November. That is going to happen. They’re not winning this. And if Trump wants to understand what’s happening to him? I’ll tell him right now. We’re not a cruel people. We’re not a lawless people, all right. And you’re not doing anything to help any American get forward. You’ve added $3.5 trillion in debt, all to give people like Paulson and Harold Hamm a big tax cut. And people don’t like that. And that’s not who the United States is, and you don’t understand that. But you’re getting taught that, and you’re going to get taught that very authoritatively come November of 2026. That’s my message.”

