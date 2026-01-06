Carville: U.S. ‘Ripe for Invasion’ if Overthrowing a ‘Massively Corrupt Regime’ Were Legal

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Democratic strategist James Carville said if it were legal to invade a country because of government corruption, the United States’s “massively corrupt regime” could be ripe for such action.

When asked about the capture of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, Carville said, “Who benefits from this operation? We’re doing all this. Who’s going to be a winner? Is a deputy sheriff in some rural Iowa going to be the winner here? Is a dental hygienist in Western Montana going to be the winner here? I don’t think so. There are no shoe clerks in this poker game. You are not in it.”

He continued, “It’s not going to affect your life. In fact, it could very well adversely affect your life because we’re saying, International order doesn’t matter.”

Carville added, “Look, if it was legitimate to invade a corrupt, an attempted authoritarian nation, we better get troops on San Francisco and Boston and all up and down the east and west coast, because we would be ripe for invasion if somebody wanted to overturn a massively corrupt regime, which is, in my opinion, what we have here right this minute. And I think it’s unfolding right in front of us.”

