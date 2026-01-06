Marlow: Trump’s Arrest of Maduro All About Keeping China Out of Our Hemisphere

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the capture of Nicolas Maduro over the weekend.

Marlow said, “Who is the biggest supporter of Venezuela? … China, the CCP. The CCP is their biggest supporter because the syndicate was giving them sanctioned oil illicitly, illicitly trafficking oil to China. This is oil in our hemisphere.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo