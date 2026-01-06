Tuberville: Maduro VP Rodriguez ‘As Big a Criminal as Maduro’, Can’t Allow Her to Run Country

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) stated that Delcy Rodriguez cannot run Venezuela because “she’s as big a criminal as Maduro. So, at the end of the day, President Trump knows it’s got to be cleaned up. I don’t know how it’s going to happen, but he’ll make sure that there’s a free and fair election and let the people of Venezuela pick their president.”

Host Rob Schmitt asked, “Is the right move to allow the, I guess, the vice president of Maduro, a loyalist to Maduro, to run the country, rather than this opposition party that got 70% of the vote?”

Tuberville responded, “No, she’s as big a criminal as Maduro. So, at the end of the day, President Trump knows it’s got to be cleaned up. I don’t know how it’s going to happen, but he’ll make sure that there’s a free and fair election and let the people of Venezuela pick their president. That’s what they did last time. But this dictator, Maduro, wouldn’t leave. So he said, hey, I’m staying here, I’ve got control, I’ve got control of the military. And when you control the military of any country, you control that country. And that especially is the case when you’re involved in Central America.”

Schmitt then said, “So, we control her until there’s an election, and then you’re done with her.” And Tuberville nodded.

