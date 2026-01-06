Warner: Catching ‘Bad’ Maduro Could Embolden China, Russia, ‘Not That Russia and China Need Extra Reasons’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) stated that it’s “not that Russia and China need extra reasons” to do so, but because the U.S. captured “bad guy” Nicolas Maduro, “Russia could snatch Zelensky, saying Zelensky broke Russian law. China could take over Taiwan, because, for 40 years, Chinese law says Taiwan’s a breakaway province.”

Warner said, “[T]he precedent this set — we’ll get to Greenland in second — but the idea that America or any other nation can take out another foreign leader because we believe he violated our laws — by the way, which is undermined by the fact that the former Honduran president was charged with the same stuff…[was] pardoned, former President Hernandez — but the idea that we can go in and snatch somebody — not that Russia and China need extra reasons — but Russia could snatch Zelensky, saying Zelensky broke Russian law. China could take over Taiwan, because, for 40 years, Chinese law says Taiwan’s a breakaway province. Any big country could go after a smaller country because they say the leader of the adjacent country somehow broke their laws, an awful precedent in an already chaotic world.”

Earlier, Warner stated, “Maduro was a bad guy. Venezuela’s better, the region’s better without him there.”

