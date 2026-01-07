Ilhan Omar: Trump Has Become ‘Disturbingly Delusional’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said President Donald Trump has become “disturbingly delusional.”

Discussing an ICE agent shooting a woman in Minneapolis, host Jake Tapper said, “President Trump went on, went on Truth Social and he posted about the video and he posted a different video than the one I think a lot of us have seen. He said it’s a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was obviously a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting. Who then will who then violently, willfully and viciously ran over the ice officer who seems to have shot her in self-defense. What’s your response to that?”

Omar said, “Well, that’s an incredibly delusional, statement. We’ve all seen the video. We’ve seen it on multiple angles. You can see no ice agent falls to the ground. No one is run over. So to re-wright. Something that is still so visibly available, on all everywhere, that people can, can see. Just shows how, disturbingly delusional our president has become. But the people have their own eyes. They can make their own judgments. And certainly when this investigation is over, we are going to know really what has taken place. And I hope that that leads to accountability.”

