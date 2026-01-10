CNN’s Moore: I Now Think Minneapolis ICE Shooting ‘Likely a Legally Justified Shooting’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” CNN Law Enforcement Contributor Steve Moore stated that the new video of the shooting by ICE in Minneapolis “leads me to believe that this was likely a legally justified shooting” and while he wasn’t ready to say whether or not the shooting was a justified shooting before the video, he now believes “a reasonable investigation will find that the officer was within the deadly force policy.”

Moore said, “Up until this point, I wasn’t absolutely ready to come out and say that this, in my opinion, was probably a good shoot or not a good shoot. There was so much out there, and you just couldn’t tell. This one leads me to believe that this was likely a legally justified shooting.”

He added, “Legally justified means that a reasonable law enforcement officer — not a reasonable person on the street — but a trained law enforcement officer, believed that they were in imminent danger of losing their life or suffering grievous bodily injuries. It doesn’t have to be lethal force if it paralyzes you. That’s the type of thing. So, I believe, at that point, the officer was likely — and a reasonable investigation will find that the officer was within the deadly force policy.”

