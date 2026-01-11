Rand Paul: War Powers Resolution Not Just About Venezuela, It’s About Greenland

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said the war powers resolution he and five GOP senators backed to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to strike Venezuela further was also about Greenland.

Partial transcript as follows:

RADDATZ: And just quickly, if I can get you on Greenland. You said this week, you’ll do everything to stop any kind of military takeover of Greenland. The White House said that was not off the table. But do you actually think he would use military force or is there — are we overreacting to that?

PAUL: I would hope not. But let’s say you wanted to buy Greenland and I’m not disputing that that might be something we might want, to buy Greenland. You don’t get there by angering and denigrating the people who live there and saying, “We’re going to march the Marines in and take if you don’t sell it to us.” It doesn’t make them very willing to sell to us.

So really, if your goal is somehow we’re going to rattle the saber and then they’re going to sell it to us, I think it’s having the opposite effect. I think you’d be hard-pressed to find someone in Greenland for it, but you’d also be hard-pressed to find somebody in Washington who’s for a military invasion on either side of the aisle.

So, I think there’ll be enough pressure to stop it. But the problem is, they keep rattling the saber. They keep saying we’re going to do this. We keep this in our armamentarium that we will, you know, reserve the right to invade Greenland.

And that gets back to the War Powers Act. That’s why this debate is so important, because it’s not just about Venezuela. It’s about Venezuela. It’s about Greenland. It’s about Colombia. It’s about Cuba. It’s about whether or not the people get a say in whether we go to war.