Alyssa Farah Griffin on ICE Shooting: ‘I Feel Like We’re Losing Our Collective Humanity’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Americans’ different reactions to the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis last week show we were “losing our collective humanity.”

Co-host Goldberg said, “We know what we saw. It’s a dumb question, but I’m going to ask it anyway. How can people watch the same footage and see things so differently?”

Farah Griffin said, “Well, I feel like we’re losing our collective humanity, because what I keep going back to is, I’ve talked about on the show, members of my family have had interactions over the years with law enforcement. I’ve had people I love who served time in jail have turn their lives around. And I keep thinking, Thank God when they were in those situations, they dealt with law enforcement who look to de-escalate, who look to take the tone down and the temperature down and deal with the law enforcement aspect of whatever was happening. And in this instance, my outstanding question is if the claim is that she was defying law enforcement, were charges going to be filed against her? And for what? If she’d not been shot three times and then her vehicle rammed into something as she crashed? So we looked up what are the punishments for evading law enforcement or even fleeing police in a motor vehicle? These are serious crimes but I want to be abundantly clear the the response is not death.”

She added, “So I would just ask people, remember, this is a human being. We may learn more facts, but this is a human who is no longer here today because a situation that didn’t need to escalate did in the most extreme use of force was used rather than de-escalating.”

