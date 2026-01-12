‘Sure Thing’: Chris Matthews Predicts Dems Will Pickup Up 30 House Seats in Midterms

Monday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” former network host Chris Matthews said it was a “sure thing” that the Democrats will win 30 House seats in the midterm elections.

Matthews said, “First of all, I think the Democrats are poised now to pick up 30 seats in the House. I do that based upon the margins they’ve been pulling off for these recent elections, 13 point pickup beyond what the expectations were. That was true of all the states including Tennessee and Miami and everywhere else. And I also think that if you look at Roy Cooper and you look at Sherrod Brown, it looks like they can win those states. They can win. The time is probably come for Susan Collins to check out. I think you can only get away with being the wrong person in the right and the wrong state for so long. I think she’s going to have to lose up there, just like Bobby Casey lost. Sometimes you just run out of time for your candidacy.”

He added, “So I think the four — if this one in Alaska is real, it’s real because it’s four and as you said that’s enough to win the Senate. I think it’s going to make it interesting that the Senate is up for grabs. That will make everybody covering both houses a lot more excited about the prospects. But right now, it looks like the sure thing it looks to me is a pickup of 30 seats in the House.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN