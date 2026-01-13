Behar: Trump Wants to ‘Declare Martial Law,’ ‘Cancel the Midterms’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said President Donald Trump wanted to declare martial law so he could “cancel the midterms.”

Behar said, “My favorite part about this is Trump is worried about protesters in Iran. He’s ready to go and take on the government of Iran to protect the protesters in Iran, but not in this country. That is a first. What happened to that?”

She continued, “Who is following him anymore? Who likes him? Who are you? How much more does he have to do?”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “This a tinderbox situation. Because, listen, a lot of us are really angry at ICE right now because of what we saw in Minneapolis. They’ve also come up against attacks they’ve been shot at in a number of states.”

Behar added, “I really worry about that Trump is looking for this kind of pandemonium to go on like you just described, so that he could declare martial law or something and also cancel the midterms. Watch out for this guy.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Well under Martial law you wont have elections.”

Behar said, “Because he’s worried he even said if the Democrats take Congress next time I will be impeached. Which means he can be convicted and sent to jail. He does not want that to happen.”

