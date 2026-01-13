FNC’s Gutfeld: Interfering with Law Enforcement Is the New ‘Tide Pod Challenge’ for Left-Wing Radicals

Tuesday on FNC’s “Gutfeld!,” host Greg Gutfeld reacted to an apparent trend of left-wing radicals doing “something really stupid” in front of a camera for attention.

Gutfeld called the phenomenon involving law enforcement “radical’s version of the Tide Pod challenge,” noting the outcome doesn’t end well.

Partial transcript as follows:

Finally, on Sunday’s Meet the Press Democrat Senator Chris Murphy said Trump has committed 10 times, 10 times more impeachable offenses in his second term than his first term. Well, if you think that’s bad, where do you see his third.

No longer a joke, no longer a joke. So interfering with law enforcement is now the radical’s version of the Tide Pod challenge. Same concept, do something really stupid, make sure it’s filmed for accolades and attention. It’s like standing between Jesse Watters and a camera. They never think they might die doing it.

But here’s the darker question, imagine if Tide had been telling teens to eat those pods all along. What if Tide put out a glossy how to explaining how solvents and cleaning agents go great with Lunchables and also cure acne from the inside out. And what if they then sent reps to schools to conduct training on how to chew and swallow, then post your reaction online. Seems like Tide would get sued to oblivion. So what if your family member got themselves jammed up, or worse, at the behest of anti-ICE radicals? Couldn’t you have a lawsuit too? Could you go after the extremist groups, those who encourage and train gullible people to obstruct the law and who end up in jail, injured or worse, these groups are legal entities that can be held liable, including for negligence or wrongful death.

Because this isn’t just activism, it’s get the confrontation on camera so we stay funded, and when the performance turns lethal, everyone suddenly becomes shocked that poking the bear can end badly, and not for the bear. Now I’m not addressing the outcome. Leave that for investigators in courts, and definitely not for hacks like Adam Schiff or CNN who rush to judgment like Kamala heading toward the nearest happy hour.