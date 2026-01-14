Dem Rep. Crow on Shutdown Over ICE: Must ‘Be Able to Use Every Leverage’ on ‘Rogue’ Agency

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) responded to the prospect of shutting the government down over ICE by saying that “we need to be able to use every leverage we have available to us.” And “ICE is a rogue government agency.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Are you in favor of this idea of potentially shutting down the government when it comes to more ICE funding, unless there are reforms that some of your colleagues have suggested?”

Crow responded, “It’s really clear at this point that ICE is a rogue government agency. The Republicans, early in 2025, jammed through, in the middle of the night, more money than ICE has ever had, tripled their budget, in many cases, without oversight, without strings attached, without any guardrails in place. And we’re seeing the results of that right now, masked agents, people running around in marked cars, Americans being snatched off the street without habeas corpus, without rights, without hearings, Americans being deported, and now innocent civilians being killed. So, this needs to stop, and it needs to stop now. And we need to be able to use every leverage we have available to us. That is oversight, that is appropriations, that’s funding, that’s litigation, to protect our communities, because that’s what this is about. We have obligations to protect our constituents from what is now a rogue and lawless agency that is doing tremendous damage to our communities, including mine. I have one of the largest immigrant and refugee communities in the country that has been victimized by this agency time and time again.”

