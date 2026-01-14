Iranian Activist: Left Doesn’t Get We Want to Free Palestine from Hamas, Iranian Regime

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” human rights activist Masih Alinejad said that “the silence of left and liberals in America, in Europe” over Iran isn’t an accident and “they say, free Palestine, but they don’t know that when we Iranians say free Palestine, we mean free Palestine from Islamist terrorists like Hamas…and the Iranian regime.”

Alinejad stated, “This is beyond hypocrisy. I have to say, the silence of left and liberals in America, in Europe, is not an accidental silence. It’s an ideological silence. Because they believe that our suffering…it’s not like the thing that they can talk about, because it will expose their hypocrisy and it will expose how they sympathize with our killers, with Islamist terrorists.”

She added, “I’m going to tell you how. When I launched a campaign against compulsory veiling, compulsory hijab, the same left and liberals, they kept quiet. Because they told us that hijab is a sign of resistance in America. And now, a bunch of Hamas Islamist terrorists, when they are fighting against the Israeli government, the same narrative, they say this is a sign of resistance. So, when they see that us Iranians are fighting against the same Islamist terrorists, the great sponsor of Hamas, then they kept quiet because they say, free Palestine, but they don’t know that when we Iranians say free Palestine, we mean free Palestine from Islamist terrorists like Hamas…and the Iranian regime.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett