Markey: Trump Immigration Policy Attempt to ‘Make America White Again’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) argued President Donald Trump was using immigration policy to “make America white again.”

Host Chris Hays said, “When you see the videos and hear about what’s happening in Minneapolis, and we’ve seen it in Chicago and LA and Memphis and other places. I mean, it does it feel. Do you think that this is lawful and constitutes fundamentally what’s happening, what you’re seeing?”

Markey said, “This is just rank lawlessness that has been unleashed by Donald Trump through Stephen Miller, down to Kristi Noem and then these ICE officers roaming the streets of our country. And they are doing so in a way that is intended to terrorize people. It is intended to make it easier for them, to to threaten, let’s be honest about it, black and brown people in our country, it is part of a plan. And in addition to the 75 countries that, Trump has now announced that he will not be giving a new visas to, most of them are countries with black and brown people. It’s all part of a plan. Not just to make America great again. No, it’s to make America hate again. It’s to make America white again. That’s the message. Every day on the streets of our country. And what they are doing is excessive force. No, it’s excessive malice, that they are engaging in every single moment that those ICE agents are out on the streets of our country. And that is why they must be brought home. And Congress must make that agency and this president accountable.”

