Dem Rep. Craig: ICE Is Trying to Cause a Riot, Them Standing Down Would Make Us Safer

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) claimed that ICE is “trying to ratchet things up on the streets. They want a riot. They want this to go sideways. And every single Republican in office in Minnesota should stand with me and call for ICE to stand down in Minnesota. That’s what would make us more safe.”

Craig said, “I think this is political retribution. And Tim Walz has, from day one of Renee Good’s tragic killing, called for Minnesotans to peacefully protest, called for a complete investigation that includes local and state officials, as killings like this normally do here in Minnesota. I’m not sure if the president will respond to Tim Walz, to any Democrat, but I know he would respond to Republicans in the United States Congress.”

She continued, “And so, where are they calling for Minnesota to be more safe and ICE to leave Minnesota? They need to leave Minnesota now. They — every single day, they are trying to ratchet things up on the streets. They want a riot. They want this to go sideways. And every single Republican in office in Minnesota should stand with me and call for ICE to stand down in Minnesota. That’s what would make us more safe.”

