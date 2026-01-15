Dem Rep. Julie Johnson: ‘Cannot Just Sit in Your Car, Peacefully, and Not Do Anything’ and Be Shot by ICE, GOP’s Allowing That

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Rep. Julie Johnson (D-TX) said that Democrats are just fine with ICE arresting dangerous criminals, but they can’t violate rights and “You cannot just sit in your car, peacefully, and not do anything and be shot in the face and executed by the American government” and stated that “the Republicans are just completely ignoring and allowing this and they’re turning a blind eye and they’re just ignoring what is happening on the streets.”

Johnson said, “[W]hat we’re really upset about is obviously not the arrest of hardened criminals. Everyone is for that. But what we’re not for is the complete trampling of the constitutional rights of due process, of all the sorts of things that our Constitution guarantees, by these ICE agents against the American people.”

She continued, “You cannot just sit in your car, peacefully, and not do anything and be shot in the face and executed by the American government. That is a no-go, and the American people are strongly against what’s happening and the Republicans are just completely ignoring and allowing this and they’re turning a blind eye and they’re just ignoring what is happening on the streets.”

