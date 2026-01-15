Raskin: ‘Looks Like’ ICE Is Recruiting White Supremacists

Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said he suspects Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is attempting to recruit white supremacists.

Host Chris Hayes said, “Do you think the Department of Homeland Security is explicitly attempting to recruit extremists with far right ideologies, white supremacists, Nazis and the like into the DHS?”

Raskin said, “Well, we don’t know for sure, but it certainly looks like it, Chris. Look, they’ve added a $50,000 sign on bonus for people going to work at ICE. They have dramatically cut the training requirements. They have promised ample overtime payments to people, and they seem to be making this very careful, deliberate, cultural recruitment appeal to people who, you know, share the most extreme ideological views in the country. Meantime, we know there are a lot of, former J6 was working at the Department of Justice.

And there are others there at the Department of Justice, and they’re not trying to hide it. And yet, with ICE, what we’ve got is the only law enforcement or military institution in the country, not the Army, not the Navy, not the Marines, not the National Guard, not state police, local police, county police that go around masked. Why are they the only ones masked? What are they trying to hide from us? And, you know, we’ve had various people contact us to suggest that we check out what kind of hiring is taking place of January 6 insurrectionists. So we sent a letter. We’ve not gotten a direct reply, but the things that they’re saying in response certainly don’t deny that there are January 6th others who’ve been hired into ICE. And from the looks of some of the violence that’s taking place. It wouldn’t surprise me at all.”

