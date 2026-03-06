Dem Rep. Crow: Iran Strikes Were ‘Last Minute, Impulsive Decision’

Friday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said the ongoing military action in Iran began as a “last minute, impulsive decision” by President Donald Trump to launch what is very clearly a war.

Crow said, “We do seem to have stumbled into this. Appears to be a last minute, impulsive decision by Donald Trump to launch what is very clearly a war. Make no mistake, we are at war with Iran. You know, if 11 different countries being, brought into this, a missiles, drones, aircraft, bombers, being exchanged across the entire region isn’t a war then I don’t know what is. And look at all the the signs of the lack of preparedness by this administration. You have tens of thousands of stranded Americans we don’t even know. Sitting here today what the evacuation plans are to get them out. We have 50,000 service members serving in the region. We’re unclear as to whether or not we have the munitions stack with stockpiles, in the interceptors to, protect those folks in the weeks and months ahead. And we also don’t know what the endgame is still to this day. It changes by the day, by the hour. This is a real mess. And it’s very dangerous for Americans.”

He added, “I have never seen any president in any administration that is more dismissive and, frankly, more callous to the lives of our service members and to Americans than this one.”

