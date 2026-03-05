Walz: Noem Is Going to Be Spending Time in Minnesota — ‘We’re Looking for Justice’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) said former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will have to answer questions from investigators in Minnesota.

Walz said, “Former Secretary Noem should probably get used to spending more time in Minnesota because I have a pretty good feeling in the future she may be doing that because we have got to get accountability.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “When you say she, she’s just expect to spend some time, more time in Minnesota what do you mean by that?”

Walz said, “Well, look, our folks are going to be, looking into each and every one of these incidents that happened. We’re going to want answers. Who gave the orders to do this? Who said that these folks could do that? Why within 20 minutes before understanding what happened, she found the need to slander Minnesotans, American citizens. Why did they not retract that? And why were why were Minnesota investigators at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension not allowed to be on these scenes? Where’s the evidence? We need the evidence to do this. And I know both County Attorney Moriarty, Attorney General Ellison are people are looking for accountability. That’s what the system is. This isn’t as Donald Trump is. He came here on retribution. We’re not looking for retribution. We’re looking for justice. And we’re looking to make sure that no one is above the law. So Kristi Noem, I it sure seems to me there’s a lot of unanswered questions.”

